Full Liverpool Squad To Take On Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League
Liverpool have been handed a massive injury boost following Ibrahima Konate's participation in full training ahead of tonight's Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.
Konate suffered an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend and was forced off at halftime with his arm in a makeshift sling.
However, the France international trained with his teammates on Monday with Arne Slot confirming Konate is in contention to feature against the Bundesliga champions at Anfield.
“Yeah, he is available to play,” Slot told the media during his press conference on Monday afternoon.
“And I think also completely recovered, so there is no issue for him to not play because of what he had.
"Then it is up to me to make the decision if he plays or not. But he is in a good place.”
Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota who have all been ruled out until after the November international break.
Meanwhile, midfielder Harvey Elliott has yet to rejoin team training despite being spotted training on the grass.
Konate and Alexis Mac Allister could miss the Real Madrid clash if they receive a yellow against Leverkusen.
Previewing the game, Slot said: “If you play against strong teams, which Leverkusen is one of them, Liverpool as well also though, you need to be good in both sides.
“Unfortunately, we were poor in the first half [against Brighton] on both hands. We were poor with the ball – not poor, we were not as good with the ball, and we were quite poor without the ball against Brighton, which is a team that can play out from the back really good as well.
“That shows us that we need a performance like the second half because Leverkusen, in my opinion, before we play them is at least equal to Brighton when they have the ball.
“So, we need a much better performance than the first half and we need an equal performance like the second half.”
Below is the full Liverpool squad available for the Leverkusen clash tonight, according to the Liverpool Echo:
Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies
Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Hill
Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo