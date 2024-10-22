Liverpool Target €40m French Centre-Back From RB Leipzig
According to Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool is one of the many clubs interested in the services of the star French defender, Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig.
Liverpool had their sights on the defender last summer also, with no deal coming to fruition following the Frenchman's move from Olympique Lyon to the German side for just €30million last summer! The six-foot-tall 21-year-old was highly regarded throughout the footballing community last summer, with many teams in the race for his signature.
Lukeba has, according to Fabrice Hawkins, just extended his contract with RB Leipzig, bringing his deal to at least 2029. This comes amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and others.
With Liverpool having relatively recent success with their transfers from RB Leipzig, names such as Ibrahima Konaté and Dominik Szoboszlai come to mind, the Leipzig defender pairs well in comparison to Konaté prior to his move to the Merseyside club in 2021 for his £36million fee.
With Lukeba set to go for a similar price in the Summer of 2025, and RB Leipzig preparing to be ''attacked'' for his signature, is this the €40million opportunity the Reds have been waiting for, knowing that their Captain, Virgil van Dijk, won't be around forever?