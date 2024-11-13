Liverpool Targeting Swedish Defender Daniel Svensson As Heir To Andrew Robertson's Throne
At the start of the season, many were convinced Liverpool were going to follow the same path as their Premier League rivals, Manchester City and Arsenal, in the deployment of a left-footed center-back in the left-back position to provide more defensive stability and allow their other full-back to attack more heavily and invert to the midfield.
This meant that the likes of Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were possibly on the chopping block when it comes to outgoings at the club.
The Summer transfer window deadline has come and gone and no defensive signing has taken place, and people have begun to question if Robertson still has the legs for the position anymore. Age is something you can only defy for so long before it takes hold and you begin regressing, Father Time is undefeated in that respect.
According to reports from TeamTALK, Liverpool have identified the Swedish defender, Daniel Svensson as a possible heir to the throne of possibly Jurgen Klopp's greatest signing. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are also in the running for the Swede's services.
The 22-year-old currently plays for FC Nordsjaelland, in the Danish Superliga. It's not uncommon for Liverpool to find obscure names and make them into starts, if anything, it's what Michael Edwards and Julian Ward made their money on.
TeamTALK sources have indicated that Liverpool scouts have been present at Svensson's games and are highly impressed by the young defender's skillset and games so far.