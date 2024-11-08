Luis Diaz Liverpool Song Lyrics
Since the beginning of the new season, one song that has been heard time and time again is the one that Liverpool fans have affectionately given to their in-form striker, Luis Diaz.
The 27-year-old is thriving under new Head Coach Arne Slot and has netted nine times already in just 15 matches since the start of the new campaign,
That haul includes his first hat-trick for the Reds on Tuesday evening as Liverpool picked off Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League. During the match against the Bundesliga champions, Diaz was deployed in a central striker role to great effect, and it will be interesting to see if Slot decides to use him in that position going forward.
As the popular Colombian continues to play himself even further into the hearts of supporters of the Merseyside club, the catchy song is being heard more and more of late from the terraces.
Watch the song played to the tune of Bella Ciao and sung by Andy Hodgson below.
Luis Diaz Song Lyrics
His name is Lucho,
He came from Porto,
He came to score, came to score, came to score, score, score,
He’s Luis Diaz,
He’s from Barrancas,
Now he plays for Liverpool,
Na na na na na, na na na na na.