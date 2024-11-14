Mohamed Salah Reveals Advice Arsene Wenger Gave Him At Liverpool Training Ground
Mohamed Salah has lifted the lid on the advice he received from Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal legend visited Liverpool’s training ground.
Wenger stepped down as the Gunners manager back in 2018, having led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22 years in charge.
The Frenchman visited the Reds' training ground and Salah, who joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017, sought Wenger's advice on how to become a better player at Anfield.
“I got advice from Arsene Wenger before,” he said in the second episode of 'The Reds Roundtable.
“He was at Melwood at that time, and I asked him what’s the difference between… I think it was my first season in , then I asked him, ‘What’s the difference between a good player and a really, really good player?’
“He said, ‘I think the very, very good player is always focused on the game, even if he doesn’t have the momentum. He stays in the game until the last minute or until the whistle.’
“I think for me, I know there’s some games I don’t have the momentum, I don’t have the game, but I’m always focused on the game to finish stuff…
“Johnny (Heitinga) when he came here this year and he was like, ‘Oh, Mo, you’re not playing good today’. I said, ‘Yeah, but I always find the moment’.
“I’m not always very good in the game. It’s normal, we’re still human. But I’m always trying to find a way to change the game.
“I think some players don’t accept the feeling and just keep fighting it. But if you accept it and impress it, it’s nothing. It’s more your imagination, going in your head.
“But I think if you accept it and just impress it, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel that way and it’s okay to have a bad game, but the most important thing is to stay in the game and try to make a difference.”
Salah has netted 221 goals and provided 99 assists in 366 appearances for the club - leaving him fifth in the Anfield all-time standings.
The Egypt international has been in fine form for Arne Slot's side, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists in 17 games so far this season.