Mohamed Salah 'Increasingly Likely' To Renew Liverpool Contract With FSG Keen To Avoid Fan Backlash - Report
According to a report, Mohamed Salah is 'increasingly likely' to renew his contract at Liverpool.
Over recent weeks, the Egyptian's future at Anfield has dominated the headlines, and despite indications that he is keen to stay, Salah himself admitted that he was 'probably more out than in'.
On the pitch, the 32-year-old has delivered in emphatic fashion and is one of the major reasons why Liverpool find themselves top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
At the start of January, however, the forward will be free to discuss a potential free transfer with overseas clubs unless a breakthrough can be made in the next four weeks.
GIVEMESPORT are now reporting that Salah is 'increasingly likely' to renew his contract at Liverpool, with the club keen to stop him leaving as a free agent.
The outlet claims that the hierarchy at Anfield is now ready to react to Salah's magnificent performances under new Head Coach Arne Slot and offer him a deal in line with his expectations.
It is also revealed that sources have told them that members of the board and owners FSG are keen to resolve the issue as they know that they risk a fan backlash should they let a player who is performing on a level amongst the World's best, depart for nothing.