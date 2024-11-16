Mohamed Salah Makes Liverpool Decision As Negotiations Over New Contract Continues With Agent
Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Mohamed Salah over a new contract as the 32-year-old's contractual status continue to dominate the headlines this season.
Salah, alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold can speak with foreign clubs about pre-contract agreements from January as their contracts expire in the summer.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding their futures, the trio have been instrumental for Arne Slot, propelling the club to the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Liverpool have also reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals and will face Southampton next month for a place in the semi-finals as they look to defend their title.
Salah became the highest-paid player in Liverpool's history when he signed a new three-year contract extension in the summer of 2022. He has banged in 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 games for Slot's side in all competitions.
In recent weeks, several teams have been linked with a move for the Egypt international including both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, however according to former Everton chief Wyness, Salah will “finally” seal a move to the Middle East in 2025.
Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “Liverpool will be managing this.
“They’ll be having discussions with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah in the background.
“But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East.
“That is what I am being told.
“Liverpool are managing the media spin. Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”
Mohamed Salah has proved to be one of the greatest signings in Liverpool‘s history, scoring 221 goals and registering 99 assists in the 366 appearances since moving to Anfield from Serie A side Roma back in summer 2017.
Salah has helped Liverpool win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.
Former Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke earlier opened up about Salah's future, claiming a move to Saudi Arabia is possible in the summer.
“I don’t know, but this may happen,” Schmadtke told Al-Eqtisadiah when questioned on Salah’s future. “The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition.
“The Saudi League deals have affected the work of some European clubs, but the matter does not rise to the level of harm, and I welcome working in it if I receive a good offer.”