Mohamed Salah Named Liverpool's Player Of The Month For October
Mohamed Salah has been adjudged Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for October.
The 32-year-old featured in all six games for the Reds last month and scored three goals for Arne Slot's side as they went unbeaten.
Salah assisted Alexis Mac Allister's opener against Bologna before netting a spectacular goal to seal the Champions League victory.
He was on the scoresheet once again in the 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield, setting up Curtis Jones' decisive finish, too.
The Egypt international played a key role in Darwin Nunez's lone strike against RB Leipzig.
He then rescued a point for his side away at Arsenal with an 81st-minute equaliser.
This is the second time in the 2024-25 season Salah has won the award after receiving the most votes in a recent poll of supporters on Liverpoolfc.com.
Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch finished second and third respectively.
Collecting the prize at the AXA Training Centre today, Salah said: "It's a great feeling when the team is flying and winning games – that's the most important thing. I don't think I'd be that happy if I'm playing well and the team [is] not winning.
"But the most important thing is just to carry on like that and hopefully we keep winning games."
Asked to pick his favourite moment from October, he revealed: "I would say probably Chelsea when Curtis scored because I gave him a good cross and we practise that a lot in training.
"So when you do it in a game, you feel great – especially [as] it was the second goal. I was happy for him and happy to give an assist and make the team win the game."
Salah is currently eighth on the Premier League's all-time top goalscorers list, overtaking Robbie Fowler.
"To be fair, it means a lot," Salah said of the achievement.
"It's something I really work very hard for.
"And especially when you play as a winger, it's harder. If you look at the other names, all of them are strikers.
"As a winger, it's quite tough to do both jobs defensively and offensively.
"So, I'm very proud of the numbers that I'm getting and hopefully I keep moving a little bit higher."