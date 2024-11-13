Mohamed Salah Admits Surprise Regret About His Liverpool Career
Mohamed Salah has revealed one of his regrets in his Liverpool career so far despite helping the club win several titles in the past seasons.
Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the 32-year-old has featured in three Champions League finals, scoring in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.
Speaking about the opening goal he scored against Spurs in Madrid, Salah disclosed that he changed his mind about where to place the shot when taking the penalty early in the game.
"I changed my mind where to put the ball when I was running,” The Egypt international said. “I practised the whole week on the other side.
“Then I just took the run like this and when I hit the ball, I just changed my mind and I felt bad. I felt really bad after that, even until now. Every time I see it, I say, 'Why did I change my mind?'
"Because sometimes when you take a decision and you practise very well, and you miss, you don't feel bad about it. I did my everything and had bad luck.
“But when you change your mind in the Champions League final, it was too much pressure, to be fair.
“But I just managed to stay calm and say, 'Just shoot the ball inside the net and that's it.’
“Oh, sometimes, yeah (I’ve changed my mind). Sometimes, yeah. Not on this stage! I didn’t expect it on this stage!”
Mohamed Salah has lost two Champions League finals with Liverpool both to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022 respectively as he was forced off injured and in tears in the first half of the 2018 edition.
Salah is currently Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer both in Europe and the Champions League, with 43 of his 48 strikes coming in the latter.
The Egypt international has been in fine form for Liverpool and has propelled the club to the summit of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
He became the first player in Europe this season to score 10 goals and register 10 assists in all competitions for Arne Slot's side who have also reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.