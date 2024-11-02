'Not Been to the Hospital Yet' - Arne Slot Provides Ibrahima Konate Injury Update
Toady's game against Brighton and Hove Albion was a battle, to say the least. The Reds went in at half-time 1-0 down and they were lucky it wasn't more.
Fabian Huzlers's side dominated the ball and without the intervention of Caoimhin Kelleher, it should've been 2-0.
Arne Slot ended up changing the game in the second half, making sure his players dominated the ball and finished their chances.
However, going into the break, the Dutch manager was hit with an injury to Ibrahima Konate, who has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League this season.
The Frenchman went down from a corner and after replays, it looked like Virgil van Dijk stood on his arm after he fell to the floor due to a battle with a Brighton defender.
Despite it being a concerning injury, his replacement, Joe Gomez, had an excellent performance, dominating in the air and not letting the Seagulls get a sniff.
Liverpool ended up winning the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah but a lot of fans went to social media to see if there were any updates on Konate.
Once the final whistle was blown, Slot provided an update on the 25-year-old defender, however, it was not the good news that people were hoping for.
"A lot of pain at halftime, disappointment he had to go off," Slot said after the game via LFC Transfer Room on X.
"Konate? Don't know yet, not been to the hospital yet. He may not even have to go yet, it's always too early to say just after the game."
Fingers crossed that it is just a sore one after Virgil trod on him, however, with Gomez's performance today, Slot can rest easy that he can trust the England international going forward if he needs to.