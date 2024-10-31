'Not My Favourite Player' - Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp on Sergio Ramos After Mohamed Salah Clash In 2018 Final
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been discussing the pivotal moment when Sergio Ramos fouled Mohamed Salah in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.
The Egyptian, who had enjoyed a brilliant debut season, was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first-half after the clash with the Spanish international, a game in which Real Madrid ran out as 3-1 winners to take the trophy.
Klopp was speaking on the Toni Kroos Einfach mal Luppen podcast (via Mail Online) when he let his feelings be known about the incident.
'"Is Mr Sergio Ramos really a good guy?. He 's not my favourite player. The action was brutal. Of course, he can't know that it's bothering his shoulder, but we all know that he accepted it very happily."
Despite Kroos claiming that Ramos was a 'very good team-mate', the former Reds chief went on to explain that he expected a different approach from his own defenders.
'"I could never understand that mentality, I never had players like that and, when I did, I made sure they left.
"He may not be my favourite player, but it doesn't matter. I always thought that my centre-backs were good enough not to be involved in actions like that."
Klopp was talking prior to taking up a new role from the start of January 2025, his first since departing Liverpool, with the Red Bull group as Global Head of Soccer.