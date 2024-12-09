PGMOL Officially Sack Premier League Referee David Coote After Leaked Video Surfaces
Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked by the referees' body PGMOL following an investigation into his conduct.
He was suspended by the PGMOL last month pending a full investigation after a video appeared to show Coote making explicit remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.
However, Coote, who was in charge of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield before the November international break claims that nothing improper took place.
A statement released by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) on Monday said: "Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect.
"David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable. Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment."
David Coote can appeal the decision to terminate his employment.
Coote was seen calling Klopp a “German c**t” and the Reds “s**t” after the footage emerged on social media last month.
Asked by a friend for his opinion of Klopp, the person alleged to be Coote says: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fucking pop at me.
'I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s f**king arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him … My God, German c**t, f**k me.”
“Long story short: Jürgen Klopp’s a c**t, Liverpool are all f**king bellends and we hate Scousers.”
“Just to be clear, that last video can’t go anywhere, seriously..
The friend says: “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad.”
Coote is also under investigation by the Football Association over allegations that he discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship game between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion. He has denied the allegations, which centre on messages before and after he refereed the match.