Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 11 - Liverpool Host Villa, Arsenal & Man City To Bounce Back After Defeats?
Liverpool host Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday evening as they aim to stay top of the Premier League table going into the international break.
After last week's 2-1 victory over Brighton, the Reds lead the table by two points from Manchester City, who face a tricky match away at the Amex against the Seagulls.
Arsenal will also be hoping they can get back to winning ways as they travel across London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Gameweek 11 Fixtures
Saturday, 9th November 2024
3:00pm Brentford v Bournemouth
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Fulham
3:00pm West Ham v Everton
3:00pm Wolves v Southampton
5:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
8:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa
Sunday, 10th November 2024
2:00pm Manchester United v Leicester City
2:00pm Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town
4:30pm Chelsea v Arsenal