Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 12 - Southampton Host Leaders Liverpool, Manchester City At Home To Tottenham
Arne Slot's Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Sunday to face Southampton as the Premier League returns after the November international break.
The Reds are five points clear of rivals Manchester City, who host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad before Pep Guardiola's team prepare for a visit to Anfield next Sunday.
Out of form, Arsenal will be hoping to make up ground as they take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday.
Gameweek 12 Fixtures
Saturday, 23rd November 2024
12:30pm Leicester City v Chelsea
3:00pm Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
3:00pm Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Everton v Brentford
3:00pm Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
5:30pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 24th November 2024
2:00pm Southampton v Liverpool
4:30pm Ipswich Town v Manchester United
Monday, 25th November 2024
8:00pm Newcastle United v West Ham United