Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table | Matchweek 18 | Liverpool Host Leicester City On Boxing Day

All the details from matchweek 18 as Premier League action resumes after Christmas with leaders Liverpool in action against Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City

Arne Slot's table-topping Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day, hoping to at least maintain their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring Liverpool's 6th goal against Tottenham
The Reds take to the field in the late game on Thursday, with second-placed Chelsea hosting Fulham at Stamford Bridge earlier in the day with a chance to close to within just a point of the leaders.

Arsenal are six points back from Slot's team, with the Gunners set to be in action on Friday when struggling Ipswich Town visit the Emirates Stadium.

Matchweek 18 Fixtures

Thursday, 26th December 2024

12:30 PM Manchester City v Everton

3:00 PM Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

3:00 PM Chelsea v Fulham

3:00 PM Newcastle United v Aston Villa

3:00 PM Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00 PM Southampton v West Ham United

5:30 PM Wolves v Manchester United

8:00 PM Liverpool v Leicester City

Friday, 27th December 2024

7:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

8:15 PM Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Premier League Table

