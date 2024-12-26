Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table | Matchweek 18 | Liverpool Host Leicester City On Boxing Day
Arne Slot's table-topping Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield on Boxing Day, hoping to at least maintain their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
The Reds take to the field in the late game on Thursday, with second-placed Chelsea hosting Fulham at Stamford Bridge earlier in the day with a chance to close to within just a point of the leaders.
Arsenal are six points back from Slot's team, with the Gunners set to be in action on Friday when struggling Ipswich Town visit the Emirates Stadium.
Matchweek 18 Fixtures
Thursday, 26th December 2024
12:30 PM Manchester City v Everton
3:00 PM Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
3:00 PM Chelsea v Fulham
3:00 PM Newcastle United v Aston Villa
3:00 PM Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00 PM Southampton v West Ham United
5:30 PM Wolves v Manchester United
8:00 PM Liverpool v Leicester City
Friday, 27th December 2024
7:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
8:15 PM Arsenal v Ipswich Town