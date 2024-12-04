Premier League: Liverpool v Newcastle United Confirmed Lineups
Liverpool make a short trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Reds head into the game in fine form after claiming a 2-0 win over Real Madrid and Manchester City at home in the space of four days.
The victory over Pep Guardiola's last Sunday opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the table after just 13 matches played. Liverpool have been near perfect on their travels so far this season, bar the 2-2 draw at Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have been inconsistent this campaign. Eddie Howe's side secured impressive wins over the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest, but have suffered surprise defeats at home to West Ham and Brighton while drawing with Crystal Palace last weekend.
A win over the Reds would move the Magpies into the top half of the table coupled with results elsewhere going in their favour. Speaking ahead of the game, Eddie Howe said: “Liverpool are very good, very strong – what a week they have had against Real Madrid and Manchester City.
“Players are playing well. We are going to need to put in a good defensive performance and pose them questions going forward as well.”
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot also said at his pre-match press conference: "It doesn't matter that much what the league table tells you. If Liverpool comes then their stadium is sold out and everybody wants to play us and wants to have the best game against us – like they have against Arsenal, Man City and all the others.
"So, the good thing for me is that it's not only us who played that many games. So for example, we face Everton [on Saturday], they've had a game during the week as well. Mostly we face teams that are rested for a week because we play [in the] Champions League and some others don't.
"But now many teams have many games because it's England and we play a lot of games in this period of time. I wasn't aware of the fact that six of the nine were away. But now you tell me, it makes it even more difficult but we're ready for it."
