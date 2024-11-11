Liverpool FC ON SI

Premier League Referee David Coote Under Investigation After Alleged Rant At Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp

Coote has been accused of calling Klopp a “German cunt” and the Reds “shit”

Joseph Agbobli

London, England, 27th October 2024. Referee David Coote during the Premier League match at the London Stadium
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has launched an investigation into a video circulating online that appears to show Premier League referee David Coote making explicit remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote is seen calling Klopp a “German cunt” and he Reds“shit” after the footage emerged on social media on Monday.

Asked by a friend for his opinion of Klopp, the person alleged to be Coote says: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fucking pop at me.

'I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s fucking arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him … My God, German cunt, fuck me.”

“Long story short: Jürgen Klopp’s a cunt, Liverpool are all fucking bellends and we hate Scousers.”

“Just to be clear, that last video can’t go anywhere, seriously..

The friend says: “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad.”

Coote was in charge of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Villa to extend their lead at the top of the league table heading into the international break.

PGMOL has released a statement saying: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.

"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."

Joseph Agbobli
