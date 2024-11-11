Premier League Referee David Coote Under Investigation After Alleged Rant At Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has launched an investigation into a video circulating online that appears to show Premier League referee David Coote making explicit remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.
Coote is seen calling Klopp a “German cunt” and he Reds“shit” after the footage emerged on social media on Monday.
Asked by a friend for his opinion of Klopp, the person alleged to be Coote says: “Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying and then just had a right fucking pop at me.
'I’ve got no interest at speaking to someone who’s fucking arrogant. So I do my best not to speak to him … My God, German cunt, fuck me.”
“Long story short: Jürgen Klopp’s a cunt, Liverpool are all fucking bellends and we hate Scousers.”
“Just to be clear, that last video can’t go anywhere, seriously..
The friend says: “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad.”
Coote was in charge of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa on Saturday.
The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Villa to extend their lead at the top of the league table heading into the international break.
PGMOL has released a statement saying: "David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation.
"PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete."