Real Madrid To Use Liverpool Tie In Champions League As ‘Thermometer’ Test For January Signings
Real Madrid have struggled for consistency so far this season after a remarkable campaign last term which saw them win both the La Liga and Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti's side followed that up with an emphatic win over Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup back in August.
However, results have since not gone their way both in the league and revamped Champions League.
Madrid are second in the La Liga table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona but have a game in hand while they are 18th in the Champions League.
According to AS, Los Blancos will use their next Champions League clash against Liverpool on November 27 as a ‘thermometer’ test on whether they would consider new signings in the January transfer window or not.
The report claims that Madrid are calm on any potential transfers until they take on the Reds at Anfield.
The Spanish giants earlier opted not to make any signings in January, despite the heavy defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan.
However, their stance have softened and will use the Liverpool clash as a test of the squad to help them decide whether they need to make changes.
Real Madrid have been hampered by injuries this season and it is believed that the loss of Dani Carvajal has affected the club.
Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for the Euro 2024 winner, having been linked with a move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.
A defeat at Anfield could see Madrid enter the transfer market to bolster their squad as they look to defend their league and Champions League titles.