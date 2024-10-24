Real Madrid Set to Offer Trent Alexander-Arnold Unbelievable Contract to Leave Liverpool
Every day it seems like more and more news is coming out surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield.
It isn't a secret that Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are courting him to become their long-term Dani Carvajal replacement.
Despite this, it seems like the boyhood Liverpool fan has been very adamant that he is giving his priority to the Reds to reach a deal with his team ahead of anyone else.
However, a recent report by Caught Offside, via DeadlineDayLive on X has claimed that the Spanish giants could make Alexander-Arnold a top-five earner at the club if he decides to swap life on Merseyside for life in Madrid.
Apparently, Real Madrid are planning to offer the Liverpool right-back a contract in the range of £14million to £15million per year until the 2029-30 season.
If this is true then it means Trent would roughly be on €17million a year, making him the fourth highest earner at Madrid, ahead of players such as Fede Valverde, Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo, just to name a few.
In fact, the only players who would be earning more than the 26-year-old would be Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and David Alaba, according to Capology.
In stark contrast, if Liverpool matched Real Madrid's offer then it would mean Alexander-Arnold would be Liverpool's second-highest earner, behind Mohamed Salah.
If there is going to be a stumbling block in Liverpool agreeing a deal with Trent then it is going to be on the financial side.
However, most people expected Trent to ask for between £250k - £300k per week, so this isn't a massive surprise and hopefully something Liverpool have planned for when they eventually come around to putting a contract offer on the table for him to sign.