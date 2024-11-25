Real Madrid Star To Miss Champions League Clash With Liverpool Due To Injury
Liverpool will be looking to secure an early and automatic qualification for the knockout rounds of the Champions League when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in a heavyweight fixture.
The Reds are top of the table in the revamped competition with 12 points, after seeing off AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. Arne Slot's side thrashed Leverkusen 4-0 last time out in this competition to maintain their 100% record.
However, on Wednesday night, they come up against defending champions Real Madrid who are currently struggling in the Champions League. They are 18th in the standings with just six points, having won two and lost two.
Carlo Ancelotti has several injury concerns ahead of the game with the likes of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba all sidelined and could miss the crucial encounter.
According to Real Madrid, Brazil talisman Vinicius Junior is set to be sidelined after being diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.
A club statement reads: "Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Vini Jr., he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored."
El Partidazo de COPE further reported that Vinicius Junior will be out for three weeks and will miss the games against Liverpool, Getafe, Athletic Club, Girona, Atalanta, and Rayo Vallecano. He is expected to return from injury for the Intercontinental Cup Final on December 18.
Vinicius Junior, who lost this year's Ballon d'Or to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has netted 12 times and registered eight assists in 18 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions this season.
Vinicius was deployed as a striker while Kylian Mbappe started on the left wing for Sunday's trip to Leganes as Madrid secured a 3-0 win to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona.
Explaining his bold decision, Carlo Ancelotti said after the game: "It was a good performance from start to finish,"
"The team was solid and focused. We changed the position of the two forwards a bit: Mbappe on the outside and Vini Jr on the inside. They did well. Vini Jr set him up to open the scoring."
"He's more used to playing on the left," Ancelotti said of Mbappe. "Playing on the outside is more tiring than through the middle. Vini Jr returned from international duty on Thursday and Mbappe was fresher than Vini Jr. He scored a goal with a fantastic assist from Vini Jr. They're both improving bit by bit."