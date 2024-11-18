Revealed: Reason Virgil Van Dijk Returned To Liverpool And Will Miss Netherlands Clash With Bosnia
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has outlined his reasons why Virgil van Dijk was allowed to return to Liverpool and will miss the UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia on Tuesday.
The Dutch captain helped his side to an impressive 4-0 victory against Hungary in Amsterdam on Saturday, the win against Dominik Szoboszlai's nation, meaning that the Netherlands have now qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals.
Liverpool confirmed on Monday that the 33-year-old had returned early from international duty and would not be taking part in the match in Zenica.
There was some nervousness amongst supporters when it was suggested that Van Dijk had returned for medical assessment by some outlets, but speaking ahead of the match (via The Anfield Talk), Koeman has allayed any fears about a possible injury concern.
“The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool.”
This will come as a welcome boost to Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot, with one of his key players being given a rest before the return of Premier League football at the weekend with the Reds due to face Southampton on Sunday at St Mary's Stadium.