Robbie Fowler Delivers Clear Verdict On Mohamed Salah And Darwin Nunez At Liverpool
Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has revealed the key difference between Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez. The pair were in action for Liverpool as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
Salah was once again on the scoresheet in the stalemate at St James' Park. Alexander Isak gave the hosts a first-half lead but Curtis Jones netted to level up proceedings five minutes after the half-time break.
Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead again shortly after the hour mark, however, Salah bagged a brace to put the Reds on top only for Fabian Schar to have the final say on the night, levelling in the final minute of normal time as the game ended in a draw.
While Salah was unplayable for the Reds, Nunez struggled to make an impact as he missed several chances in the game. The Uruguay international has netted just three times for Arne Slot's side this season, with his last goal coming in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last month.
Speaking as part of Amazon Prime's coverage of Liverpool's draw at St James' Park, Fowler delivered an honest verdict on Salah and Nunez.
"I think few times, Darwin Nunez gets into an area where his anticipation is a little bit too slow," Fowler, who scored 183 goals for the Reds told Amazon Prime Sport via Liverpool Echo.
"With Mo [Salah], you sort of expect him to be where the ball should be. Whereas the No.9, Darwin Nunez, he probably waits for something to happen as opposed to Salah, who makes things happen."
Salah set a Premier League record by scoring and assisting in the same game on 37 occasions – more than any player in the competition's history at Newcastle. He is now leading the top goalscorers chart in the top-flight this season with 13 goals, one ahead of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.
After the game, Slot heaped praise on Salah's impressive goalscoring exploits. He said: "He plays in a very good team that provides him with good opportunities and then he is able to do special things.
"What makes him even more special for me is before we scored for 1-1 you thought, 'He is not playing his best game today,' but then to come up with a half-hour with an assist, two goals, having a shot against the bar and being a constant threat, that is something not many players can do if they've played the first hour like he did.
"So, that is also what makes him special, apart from if you just look at the goals. His finishing is so clinical. A special player, but that's what we all know."
Recommended
Arne Slot Reveals Liverpool Goalkeeper Stance After Caoimhin Kelleher Mistake Against Newcastle United
Arne Slot Expects Mohamed Salah To Continue At Liverpool After Setting Premier League Record
Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures Compared To Rivals After Newcastle United Draw