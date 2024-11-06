Ryan Gravenberch Reveals Key Change Liverpool Made To Beat Bayer Leverkusen
Ryan Gravenberch believes Liverpool's ability to step up their intensity helped them secure a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Arne Slot's men continued their outstanding start to the season as they banged in four goals following the half-time interval at Anfield on Tuesday night.
Luiz Diaz netted his first-ever hat-trick for the Reds while Cody Gakpo also scored his first goal in the Champions League since joining the club in January 2023.
Gravenberch, who lasted the entire duration of the game lauded the performance of his teammates.
"I think we did really good in the second half," the 22-year-old said post-match.
"In the first half [it] was a bit difficult. Leverkusen did it good, they pressed us really good, but I think in the second half we played with more intensity, pressed them really good and after we scored four, so we're really happy tonight."
He added: "I think that is the key and also in the second half Anfield was amazing.
"Then you also get more power to show yourself and you see in the second half we scored four.
"[The atmosphere was good] also against Brighton on the weekend. It was amazing and today as well. They really give us power when they're like this."
"Even I didn't see the pass! Curtis is a really good player and he did a really good job today," Gravenberch continued.
"Obviously you see today, you see the pass he gives to Lucho, and the finish is also decent. I think they both did a really good job.
"Obviously Curtis plays on the No.10 and Lucho is a bit different, but I think he did a good job as a No.9 today!"
The midfielder added: "Of course. Bayer Leverkusen is a really good team.
"From the start we want to win and we did today. It's a great feeling and we keep going."