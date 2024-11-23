Southampton VS Liverpool Premier League Clash In Doubt After Weather Warning
Liverpool travel to St Mary's as league leaders for Sunday's Premier League clash against the newly promoted Southampton who are at the foot of the table after 11 games of the top-flight campaign.
The Reds went into the November international break on the back of a deserved 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield while the Saint suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wolves as their struggles this season continue.
Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for this weekend around Hampshire. Already three matches in the English Football League (EFL) have been called off today due to the weather conditions.
Games at Blackburn, Bradford, and Fleetwood have been postponed after pitch inspections. Blackburn vs Portsmouth and Fleetwood vs MK Dons were cancelled because of a waterlogged pitch while there was snow ahead of Bradford City vs Accrington Stanley.
Also games at AFC Fylde and Rochdale in the National League have also been postponed while Halifax Town vs Sutton United was called off on Friday, with The Shay pitch frozen.
"South or southwesterly gales, locally severe gales are likely to affect many southern counties of England from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night," the Met Office said.
"The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts 60-70 mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50-60 mph are possible, even for some inland locations. The strong winds will start to ease across the southwest on Sunday morning but may take until evening before easing across the far southeast."
Liverpool will be aiming to register their 50th league victory over Southampton, having won nine league games this season. Speaking ahead of the game, Arne Slot said: "I would say [they’re] much more than a capable team. I’ve seen them already playing against City and Arsenal and against Wolves. Those are the three games I’ve seen already and with two more days coming up I will probably see one or two more.
"They’ve shown that they are very, very capable of playing teams like us. I think it was against [Manchester] United where they had a penalty first, so they’ve been in my opinion a bit unlucky. The playing style has been excellent and they’ve been in almost every game.
"They could’ve had a result in almost every game they’ve played. I know everybody is looking at Madrid and City as difficult, but in my opinion Southampton is going to be a difficult one as well."