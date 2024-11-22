Southampton Manager Russell Martin Gives His View On Arne Slot‘s Impact On Liverpool
Southampton manager Russell Martin has shed light on Arne Slot‘s impact on Liverpool this season so far ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at St Mary's Stadium.
Slot has exceeded all expectations following an impressive start to the campaign, winning 15 out of 17 matches in all competitions. The Reds currently lead the league table with 28 points, five points above defending champion Manchester City and nine adrift of Chelsea and Arsenal who are third and fourth respectively.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Russell Martin lauded the 46-year-old Dutchman for putting his own spin on what Jurgen Klopp's built at the club over the past few years.
“I think when you go into a club that’s built on something for so long with top players that have bought into that, he hasn’t changed too much,” the Southampton boss told reporters including the Daily Echo‘s Alfie House.
“I think the best management at that point is to go in and continue some of the brilliant things they were good at, to put his own spin on it, which he has done.
“There’s certain patterns in the game and the way they build up now that are different to the previous manager, Jurgen Klopp.
“That club’s been built on what the fans expect in intensity, relentless running, the desire to press and hunt the ball. Of course, they’re going to have that.
“I think he’s just built on that and put his own spin on it. And I think over time it will look different again, and they’re a top team.
“I’m sure it was a beautiful job to walk into when he looked at it. I’m sure he’s liking the look of his team. Big credit to him and it’s a good challenge for us.”
On the game on Sunday, He added: “It always starts with us and then, of course, we look at Liverpool and have a look at a few things that we can try and capitalise on.
“We also need to understand their threats, which they have a lot of. We have prepared the same way we prepare for every game.
“To try and be better than our last one and to try and prepare as best we can and find a way to stop the opposition and to impose our own game as much as we can.
“[Whether it works or not] we’ll find out on Sunday.
“I think we have real ways that if we stick to the game plan and stay brave and aggressive, then we always have a chance against anyone.”