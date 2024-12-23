Star Liverpool Winger Not Planning A Move Away From The Club Despite Links To Barcelona And Paris Saint-Germain
With the January transfer window fewer than two weeks away and Liverpool in flying form in all competitions, the undercurrent of contract situations continues to grow stronger.
Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have dominated on the field and in the transfer rumor mill this season. Still, there’s another Liverpool star in fine form recently rumored to be linked with a move away from Anfield.
Luis Díaz added another two goals to his tally this season against Tottenham, bringing his total to seven goals in the Premier League.
READ MORE: "No Deadline At All" - Virgil van Dijk Offers Fresh Update On Liverpool Contract Situation
Liverpool have many forwards capable of winning them games, but Díaz is second only to Salah this season in total goal contributions. He is currently 13th in the top scorers chart in the Premier League, above the likes of Bakayo Saka and Kai Havertz.
Overall, the Colombian winger has 11 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Reds. His performances have been vital to the club’s success on all fronts, and it would not be a good time to lose the talented forward to a European rival like Barcelona or PSG.
READ MORE: Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool | Premier League | Five Things We Learned - Diaz, Szoboszlai, Gomez & More
The good news for Liverpool is Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg reported via Sky Sports Germany that Díaz is not currently planning a move away from Anfield.
Plettenberg stated that Díaz has a very good relationship with head coach Arne Slot, feels very comfortable at Liverpool, and has no ongoing talks with other clubs.
The Colombian is contracted until 2027 with the Reds, and it looks like, for the moment, he will remain at Liverpool ahead of a crucial second half to a promising season.