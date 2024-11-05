Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals How Arne Slot Has Improved His Game At Liverpool
Liverpool vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how Arne Slot has helped his game since taking over from Jurgen Klopp last summer.
The 26-year-old is earning plenty of plaudits for his defensive display this season, having been criticized for the past few years.
Against Brighton over the weekend, Alexander-Arnold completed eight of his nine tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch.
Though he was dribbled past three times, the Reds' right-back limited Kaoru Mitoma to just two shots.
His Anfield future remains unresolved ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season but Alexander-Arnold is putting up standout performances week in, week out for Liverpool
In an interview with ViaPlay, as quoted by FeyenoordPings, Alexander-Arnold opened up on his relationship with Slot and how the Dutchman has helped him become a better player.
“He helps me and teaches me a lot, he said.
“He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.
“He tells me where to stand to get the ball.
“You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?
“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.
“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.
“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.
“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”