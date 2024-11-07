Trent Alexander-Arnold And Curtis Jones Included In England Squad For Nations League Fixtures
Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have been named in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures this month.
Alexander-Arnold and Jones have been instrumental for the Reds who are top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Arne Slot’s men will sign off for the November international break with an Anfield game on Saturday when they host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
Both academy graduates are expected to feature against Villa as Liverpool look to strengthen their lead at the summit of the league standings.
The Three Lions will face Greece on November 14 before they host the Republic of Ireland at Wembley three days later.
This is Carsley's final England squad as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes over on a full-time basis in January 2025.
"He [Tuchel] hasn't had any influence on the squad selection," said Carsley.
"I congratulated him via text. He is highly respectful of the job I am doing. I see this as a massive privilege, the trust the FA have placed in me and my team."
"Curtis is an all-round player, who plays in various positions," Carsley said of Jones
"He is a player I highly rate, he's one of the best I've worked with in terms of ability.
"He is showing consistency at a high level now. He can score goals, assist and is player we've had a lot of success with in the past."
Below is the full England squad:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)