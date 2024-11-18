Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Contract Decision Expected Pre Christmas - FSG Expect Player To Reject Real Madrid
Liverpool have made a fantastic start to life under new Head Coach Arne Slot, but despite that, contract talks of three of their biggest players remain the hot topic.
Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all about to enter the final six months of their contracts at Anfield and will be free to discuss potential transfers with overseas clubs starting in January.
Dutchman Van Dijk seems most likely to stay with reports suggesting that a deal could be imminent, but it does not seem as straightforward for Alexander-Arnold and Salah.
Speculation has continued that England international Alexander-Arnold could be on the move to Real Madrid next summer to team up with Jude Bellingham. Over recent days, however, there have been suggestions that Liverpool are gaining confidence that they will persuade their vice-captain to stay by offering to make him the highest-paid England player in the Premier League.
According to TeamTalk, a decision on the 26-year-old's future 'is expected to arrive before Christmas', and the outlet also reports that owners FSG believe that he will now turn down the opportunity to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
As for Salah, it has been reported both the player and club are keen on extending, but as of yet, the Egyptian has still to put pen to paper, and there are no signs a breakthrough is close.