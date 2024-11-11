Trent Alexander-Arnold To Be Sidelined For Couple Of Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.
Alexander-Arnold sustained the issue during their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday and was replaced by Conor Bradley after 25 minutes.
The 26-year-old avoided more serious damage by coming off early and is now in a race to get ready for the Reds' trip to Southampton after the November international break.
Speaking after the victory against Villa, head coach Arne Slot claims he would be surprised if Alexander-Arnold would be able to play for England in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.
The Dutchman said: “It is difficult to say how serious it is but it is always serious if a player goes out in the first half.
"Not because I didn’t like him but he asked for it himself, he asked for it because he felt something.
“So that is first of all not a good sign.
"It is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is but let’s wait and see.
"I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week but hopefully he can.”
Alexander-Arnold is set to pull out of the Three Lions squad for two fixtures against Greece and the Republic of Ireland in Lee Carsley's final matches in charge.
Liverpool face a run of tricky fixtures after the break.
The Reds will take on Southampton before a run of four games which sees them take on Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Merseyside rivals Everton in consecutive matches.