Trent Alexander-Arnold Expected To Withdraw From England Squad For Nations League Fixtures
Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
The 26-year-old was included in the Three Lions squad alongside club teammate Curtis Jones for the two games.
Interim head coach Lee Carsley's side face Greece on November 14 before they host the Republic of Ireland at Wembley three days later.
Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night.
The right-back was forced off after 25 minutes and replaced by Conor Bradley.
Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored to send Arne Slot's men five points clear at the top of the Premier League following Manchester City's defeat at Brighton.
Both club and country will wait to see the extent of the issue, however, Alexander-Arnold is set to pull out of the squad and will be assessed by the club's medical team.
Speaking after the win over Villa, Slot admits it's unlikely his vice-skipper will feature for England during the international break.
"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half," Slot told his post-match press conference.
"Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself.
"He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.
"That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.
"I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can."
Liverpool were without several first team players before kick-off on Saturday.
Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott have all been sidelined and out of action.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool players out of contract at the end of the season, along with Virgil van Dijk and Salah.
Speaking to the media before the Villa game, Slot opened up on his role in the club's discussions with the players.
"It would be strange if I had no input," Slot said.
"Sometimes being head coach is convenient.
"Contract situations are talked about by people who need to talk about it.
"I speak about it with Richard [sporting director Richard Hughes] and not in front of you guys with a microphone."