Turkish Giants Galatasaray S.K. Make Contact To Sign Star Liverpool Goalkeeper
During the Summer, Liverpool made the decision to pursue the long-term successor to Alisson Becker, this also indirectly secured the future of the current backup goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been desperate for first-team minutes for quite a while now.
Liverpool purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili from the Spanish side, Valencia CF this Summer, and returned him on loan there until the Summer of 2025. It is expected that both Kelleher and Alisson, will be leaving Merseyside sooner, rather than later.
With that being said, it has been reported from the Turkish outlet Sabah that contact has already been made for the Red's current starting keeper, Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has garnered interest from several teams ever since his days with AS Roma in Serie A, but following his purchase by Liverpool in July of 2018 for £66.8million, he has made his home with the rest of the Liverpudlians since. This fee also made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper ever purchased, until Chelsea procured the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71million.
The contact made by the Turkish Giants to secure the services of Liverpool's Brazilian shot-stopper is in expectation of the Summer 2025 window, and now the Winter 2025 window, so Liverpool fans should not panic, yet.
The Turkish champions will be in the market for a new goalkeeper next Summer with their current No.1, Fernando Muslera’s contract expiring at the end of the season. The Uruguay international is reportedly unlikely to remain with the Istanbul side beyond this campaign and is expected to return to his home country.
Galatasaray expects to face stiff competition to sign the 32-year-old goalkeeper, as multiple clubs are being linked with the Brazilian
Alisson has just made eight appearances so far this season following suffering a hamstring injury during the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, and his deputy, Caoimhin Kelleher, has been spectacular in his absence.