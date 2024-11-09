Unai Emery Declares Liverpool As Favorites For Premier League Title Ahead Of Manchester City And Arsenal
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has disclosed that Liverpool are favorites to win this season's Premier League title ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.
The Reds currently hold a two-point lead over defending champions Man City, while they also sit seven points ahead of Arsenal after just 10 matches played so far.
Pep Guardiola's side have lost their last three games in all competitions and they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium in what promises to be an exciting game on Saturday.
Arsenal also travel to the Stamford Bridge to face rivals Chelsea on Sunday.
Liverpool host Villa at Anfield tonight and a win over Emery's side will strengthen their lead at the summit of the table ahead of the November international break.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Emery tipped Arne Slot's side to clinch their 20th league trophy.
“Liverpool will be very difficult,” Emery said.
“They are completely favourites to beat us and to win the league this season in front of Arsenal and City.
“We are going to play 38 matches, we are in day 11 tomorrow and we are motivated and excited as well.
“We are keeping balance and tomorrow is an amazing match we will play in Liverpool, the team who is doing the best this season in the Premier League and Champions League.”
He added: “We are analysing them and how they are playing, and they are playing really, really well. Their style and their idea in some tactical things has maybe changed, but they are playing with the same players, they are playing very well and their idea is clear.
“This is the same power they had before with their structure tactically. Offensively they’re a really strong team. Collectively they are in their way and individually as well.
“Tomorrow is a really huge challenge for us to stop them, to play with personality.
"We are analysing and building the team but of course we have to compete if we want to get the level we had last year.
“We are more or less keeping it but we have to be stronger in some circumstances, in everything: tactically, mentally, emotionally. We are building the team with different players and building our structure. We are in this process.”