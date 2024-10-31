Virgil van Dijk 'Close' to Agreeing New Deal with Liverpool as Contract Details Revealed
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is one of three key players at the club whose contract is set to run out at the end of this season.
However, the Dutch international has been the most outspoken about reaching a new deal at the club, something we haven't seen as much from with regards to Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Speaking in an interview earlier this month, the 33-year-old confirmed that talks were ongoing and that he is only focused on the Reds.
"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future. My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.
"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see."
Now, according to rumours on X, formally Twitter, Van Dijk is close to reaching an agreement with the club and there is only one final step before everything is agreed upon.
The report states that the 33-year-old wants a 3-year deal, whilst Anfield officials have offered him a 2-year deal.
This seems like a minor inconvenience and the best way to satisfy all parties would be a potential 2-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.
Whilst this source is known to be hit and miss, in recent months they have been the first to provide correct information on multiple happenings at the club, Liverpool's agreement with Martin Zubimendi and the Anthony Gordon transfer most recently.
So take this with a pinch of salt, however, it does seem that Virgil will be the easiest player to agree a new contract with.