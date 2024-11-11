Virgil van Dijk Believes Liverpool Have Learned From Last Season Ahead Of Premier League Title Race
Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool have learned valuable lessons from last season as they mount another Premier League title chase.
The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to extend their lead at the top of the table to 28 points, five points above defending champions Manchester City who lost 2-1 at Brighton.
Last season, the Meyersiders were in the race to win four trophies, however, after their disappointing defeat at Manchester United, they lost form and failed to add another trophy to the Carabao Cup.
This term, Van Dijk is hoping such a scenario won't happen as they challenge Man City and Arsenal for the league title.
After the November international break, Liverpool face a tough run of fixtures, including Real Madrid in the Champions League and clashes with Man City, Newcastle United, and Everton in the top-flight.
“Their (City’s) result was announced in the stadium but it’s still so early in the season,” said Van Dijk.
“We’ve seen them over the years put together crazy runs of winning games and being so consistent.
“Now they have some injuries and are in a bit of a difficult period but things can turn quickly.
“We shouldn’t focus on any of that and I don’t think we do. That’s something we can’t control. Let’s see what the coming weeks bring.
“We should have learned from last year. If you don’t learn then it doesn’t bring you any further.”
“We’re only in November but I see us dealing with difficult moments pretty well,” he added.
“We had a couple of games where we bounced back after going behind. The mentality of the boys to turn it around was amazing.
“Maybe towards the end of a season the pressure is higher. Then everyone has to be there and step up.
“I can’t predict how the last part of the season will go. But so far, so good.
“For me it’s quite easy to say but I just want to enjoy it.
"Go out there, all of us are privileged and blessed to be playing for Liverpool and have players around you with so much quality.”