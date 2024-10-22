Virgil van Dijk Provides Update on Liverpool Contract Negotiations
Three of Liverpool's most important players, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final year of their current contracts at Anfield.
Van Dijk and Salah are already Liverpool's two highest earners and admittedly, both are starting to enter the twilight of their careers.
However, despite their age, the two Liverpool legends are still putting in world-class performances every week and aren't looking like slowing down any time soon.
The main concern from fans is not Mo or Virgil's contracts, it's Alexander-Arnold, who is currently being courted by football royalty Real Madrid.
Despite all of the pressure from the Anfield faithful to tie all three down to new deals, the club and players have been very tight-lipped about any progress regarding talks.
However, in a recent interview, the Liverpool captain decided to provide everyone with an update on his personal contract talks with the club.
"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future. My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else," Van Dijk said to journalists after the Chelsea game, via David Lynch.
"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see."
With Virgil being the current Liverpool captain and still the best centre-back in the world, most people are expecting that his contract negotiations will be the easiest out of the three who are expiring next July.
Despite the 33-year-old not really giving to much away, it will be nice for fans to hear that talks are actively happening to keep Van Dijk at the club past this season.
Hopefully, it will be wrapped up sooner rather than later so Arne Slot can start knowing which players he will have as a part of his team next season.