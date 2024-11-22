Wataru Endo Reveals How He Is Inspired By Former Liverpool Star Javier Mascherano
Wataru Endo admits to modelling his game on that of former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano, who made over 130 appearances for the Reds from 2007 to 2010.
Mascherano was regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in England’s top flight before his move to Barcelona in the summer of 2010. Endo watched him during his early days as a professional player.
The Japan skipper was a devoted watcher of the Premier League as a youngster in his home country. Since making the move to Merseyside from Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart 15 months ago, Endo has racked up 34 appearances in the league.
Asked about his idols, Wataru Endo told the Premier League’s Uncut series: “Mascherano. He played as a six but also played as a defender.
“He’s not tall but he could play both midfielder and centre-back. I was a defender when I was a boy and I was not tall as a centre-back, so I watched his game a lot.”
He continued: “For me, it’s like a dream came true [to be playing in the Premier League]. I watched Premier League games a lot when I was a boy and I always dreamed that I want to be a Premier League player.
“I can’t even imagine that [he is now playing in the same position for Liverpool as Mascherano] but I’m very happy, a dream come true.”
Liverpool have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after 11 games into this campaign, having finished third last term.
“Everything is different, to be honest,” Endo said of the division. “Very quick. Physically hard. Very high tempo, intense. That’s the Premier League.
“The most important thing for me is to try to keep playing the Premier League game, and also important for me is to try to do well in every session.
“I’m here at Liverpool and we have so many quality players so to train with them is very good for me to adapt to the Premier League as well.”
Asked about the importance of protecting the ball in the centre of the pitch, the 31-year-old added: “Especially midfielders have to take a good position, always try to be between the opponent and also scanning – you have to see, look around before you get the ball.
“I just try to play simple. If I feel pressure, just play it back to the defenders. I think a midfielder has to play with one or two touches, very simple.”