Watch: FA Cup Draw Brings Back Memories Of Famous TV Advert As Liverpool Face Accrington Stanley

The Reds will face the League Two outfit at Anfield in January

Neil Andrew

Ian Rush in action for Liverpool
Ian Rush in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool were drawn against League Two's Accrington Stanley in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup on Monday evening, sparking memories of a famous TV advert from the 1980s.

The two teams will face off in an exciting third-round clash at Anfield on the weekend of Saturday, 11th January 2025, as the top-tier teams enter the competition in the last 64.

FA Cup
Emirates FA Cup / IMAGO / PA Images

As soon as the draw was made, fans were instantly reminded of the iconic milk advert from the 80s, which references Reds legend Ian Rush and Liverpool's opponents as they look to book a place in the fourth round.

Watch the famous advert here via the Dairy UK YouTube channel:

Full FA Cup 3rd Round Draw

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham United

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford City

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County

