Watch: FA Cup Draw Brings Back Memories Of Famous TV Advert As Liverpool Face Accrington Stanley
Liverpool were drawn against League Two's Accrington Stanley in the draw for the third round of the FA Cup on Monday evening, sparking memories of a famous TV advert from the 1980s.
The two teams will face off in an exciting third-round clash at Anfield on the weekend of Saturday, 11th January 2025, as the top-tier teams enter the competition in the last 64.
As soon as the draw was made, fans were instantly reminded of the iconic milk advert from the 80s, which references Reds legend Ian Rush and Liverpool's opponents as they look to book a place in the fourth round.
Watch the famous advert here via the Dairy UK YouTube channel:
Full FA Cup 3rd Round Draw
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford City
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbrige
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County