Watch: Liverpool's Curtis Jones Scores Outrageous Goal On England Debut Against Greece
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones scored an outstanding goal on his England debut as England beat Greece 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a good run of form at club level recently, excelling under new Head Coach Arne Slot, and he has now carried that onto the international scene.
England took the lead in the 7th minute through Ollie Watkins but had to wait another 70 minutes to put the match out of Greece's reach when Jude Bellingham's shot rebounded off the post and hit keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos before finding its way into the goal.
The third came after a good move down the England right with Jones on hand to brilliantly flick Morgan Gibbs-White's cross into the back of the net.
It was a fantastic start to the Liverpool midfielder's senior England career, and it will have been a further boost to his growing confidence. Liverpool fans will be hoping that he will now get an injury-free run as he starts to realise his undoubted potential.
Watch the fantastic goal below: