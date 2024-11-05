Xabi Alonso Lifts Lid On Liverpool Job Claims Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen Clash
Xabi Alonso has opened up the vacant Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp decided to step down earlier this year.
The Bayer Leverkusen manager was heavily tipped to replace the German who informed club owners Fenway Sports Group in November last year of his intention to leave at the end of last season.
However, Alonso confirmed in March that he would stay at the BayArena for the foreseeable, leading the Reds to turn their attention to Arne Slot after sporting director Richard Hughes met with the then Feyenoord boss in April.
Alonso clinched the Champions League and FA Cup during five years as a Liverpool player between 2004 and 2009 before his transfer to Real Madrid.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at Anfield, Alonso said: "At that time I was focused, I had a big thing with the Leverkusen players and we were really focused on that.
"I've seen a lot of different things Klopp implemented here but I have followed Slot too, I know his approach but it is combined with the intensity here at Liverpool, they have a nice mixture and that is why they are top of Premier League and Champions League.
"In all areas they are really strong, so the process works really well. The manager has done a fantastic job in three months. Gakpo, Diaz, Tsimikas, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; they have so many options. We have our plan and we will see what happens tomorrow for 90 minutes, we want to be competitive. We'll see."
"It feels great to be back after a few years to be back here. It's always special. You notice the development of the club, the new stands look pretty amazing.
"For sure tomorrow is a big game against Liverpool in a great moment, it cannot get much better than that and we are looking forward to it. Let's see, I am not thinking that much [how I will be received]. I am more thinking about how to prepare the game.
"Let's talk about the game tomorrow, it's more interesting than my future. Let's talk about the great players on both sides, that is what is in my head. For us it is a big challenge to come here.
"Liverpool at the moment is one of the best if not the best in Europe, they are showing that in a very strong Premier League and the Champions League. It's a good squad, good coach. At Anfield, it's a big challenge. We're looking forward to it, let's see what happens."