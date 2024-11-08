Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Aston Villa
The Portuguese forward suffered an injury during the 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea last month and has since missed all games with a suspected rib injury.
Diogo will again be missing from the squad when Liverpool welcomes Aston Villa to Anfield tomorrow evening for their 8pm GMT kick-off in the Premier League before breaking up for the international break.
During his Friday morning pre-match press conference, Liverpool's Head Coach was asked by the present journalists about an expected return date for Diogo.
“We expect him back after the international break… the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.”
There has not been a release of the extent or ever nature of the injury, Jota was seen holding his side following a tumble and tussle on a counterattack in the victory against Chelsea, but no further information has come out. When Arne was asked about this, he had this to say:
“I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here. Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”
Diogo Jota so far this season has amassed nearly 700 minutes of playing time while contributing four goals and two assists in this time. With Darwin Nunez being the only No.9 at the moment, Diogo coming back sooner rather than later would be ideal for the next run of games following the international break.