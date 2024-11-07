Former Dutch Player Doubles Down On Comparison Between Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch & Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham
Former Dutch international footballer Rafael van der Vaart continues to back up claims that Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch could be better than Real Madrid and England's Jude Bellingham.
Gravenberch struggled in his first season in a Red shirt after his move from Bayern Munich in 2023, where injuries and lack of playing time frustrated him.
The 22-year-old has excelled, however, under new Head Coach Arne Slot at Anfield, solving a real issue for his team in front of the back four after the Reds had failed in their bid to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer.
As reported by FC Update (via Sport Witness), the former player doubled down on his previous thoughts and showered more praise on the Liverpool midfielder.
“Even then, it was about the potential of both players. I think at that moment, people thought I should be committed to an asylum. But I still believe in what I said then.
“I became convinced of Gravenberch’s enormous potential during his Champions League matches with Ajax. The ease with which he, as a young boy, reached that level was sensational.
“His ball handling, the way he kept turning away, accelerating and creating a surplus against top opponents, the high pace that didn’t seem to bother him: everything appealed to me about his game.
“Within a few games, Gravenberch was a kind of king in Liverpool and took a starting place in the Dutch national team.”
The form of Gravenberch has caught many by surprise this season after an indifferent first campaign at Anfield, but the belief now is he has the potential to become one of the very best in the game.
As to whether he will outstrip the achievements of Bellingham, however, remains to be seen, but it is going to be an interesting few years ahead with the talented youngsters playing for two of Europe's biggest clubs.