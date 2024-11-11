Former Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lavishes Praise On New Head Coach Arne Slot
Jordan Henderson has admitted how impressed he has been with the start to life his former club has made under new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.
Jurgen Klopp's captain during the German's time at Anfield, who is now playing for Dutch giants Ajax, recently visited his old teammates at the AXA Training Centre and believes the club he served for 12 years is in a very good place.
Henderson was speaking to the Dutch media (via Voetbal Primeur) when he was asked about Slot's impact on his old club.
“Yeh - So good. I've watched them a lot, and I think the team have had a lift with the manager and the staff coming in. The performances have been outstanding. Every time I've watched them play, they look in full control.
“I went to Liverpool a few weeks ago and met Arne Slot there and his staff and the team. It was very impressive, to be honest. You can see the energy is very good there at the minute, the vibe is good. They look very strong in the league, and it's nice to see.”
Slot's Liverpool find themselves five points clear of rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, top of the UEFA Champions League table and with an EFL Cup quarter-final tie at Southampton to look forward to.
Expectations are naturally rising, therefore, as Liverpool supporters start to dream that they could lift their first Premier League title since 2020, when Henderson was captain.