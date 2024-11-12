‘I Don’t Think It’s Fair ‘ - Liverpool Legend Thinks Caoimhin Kelleher Should Start Over Alisson
Caoimhin Kelleher has been one of Liverpool's standout players this season after he came in for the injured Alisson Becker.
The Irishman had a lot of pressure on his shoulders and to add even more he had to replace the Brazilian during the Reds' tough run of fixtures which started with Chelsea.
Since becoming the starter, the 25-year-old has played six games across the Premier League and Champions League, conceeding four goals and keeping three clean sheets.
Due to this impressive form and not putting a foot wrong, there have been a lot of questions as to whether Alisson should come straight back into the team once he returns to fitness.
However, in a recent press conference, Arne Slot confirmed that the Brazilian shotstopper will go straight back into the team once he is fit, something some people don't agree with, including a prominent figure at the club.
"Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it’s fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench," John Aldridge says for Liverpool Echo.
"I think he’s been absolutely first-class. He’s been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think Ali will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he’s done such a good job.
"So it’s a big dilemma what he does in that position. Just say, for instance, Ben Doak had come in when Mohamed Salah was injured last season and scored 10 goals in five games. What would you do? Put Mo straight back in?
"It’s sleepless nights because football always used to be that if you were scoring goals, you stayed in the team. If you’re keeping clean sheets, you stay in the team. It’s going to be really interesting and it’s going to be difficult for the manager."