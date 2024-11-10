Ibrahima Konaté Post Game Interview Aston Villa | Everything You Need To Know
Liverpool enter this international break on top of both the Premier League and the Champions League following three consecutive wins at Anfield. The Reds star defender is now heading off to the French national team with reports showing he is expected to carry the captains armband. Just to add another international captain to our ranks.
Before heading off for international duty, the 25-year-old defender spoke with the media following Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa yesterday evening.
When congratulated on his peformance and the three points:
''Yeah, really important. We knew this week was very important for us, just before the international break. We got three points again and we are very happy. Now everyone goes with their national teams but we just wish everyone will come back fit. Thank you to the fans again. Like I said after the Champions League game, we need them. They were there, and thank you so much again.''
When asked about Virgil's involvement in the first goal, and Darwin's finish:
''I didn't expect he can run until there and give the pass to Mo! Honestly, it was a very good goal from Virg, Mo and Darwin at the end. I'm very happy for him [Nunez] and he has to keep going, keep pushing and he will score more goals, I'm sure.''
When asked about the set piece threat from Aston Villa and how he has enjoyed his defending:
''Yeah, of course, this is my job. And when I defend, of course I enjoy it, when I win the challenge – I think this is the best thing for a defender. We have to say thank you as well to Caoimhin [Kelleher] because he made two great saves from set-pieces from Aston Villa. A great team performance today.''
When discussing Caoimhin Kelleher and his huge close range saves off Aston Villa set pieces:
''He's worked so hard since I'm here in Liverpool. He's here before me but since I'm here he's worked so hard and so well. And so when he has the opportunity to play, he just showed the world how good he is. Yes, I'm very happy for him.''
When asked about how comfortable Liverpool are at the moment:
''I don't know! I'm very happy. I just worked so hard every day to be the best in my position in the world and I just have to keep going, keep pushing, and this will come one day, for sure.''
Ibou was asked on the impact Arne Slot has had on the team:
''You just have to see our results – we start the season very well. But I don't want to put too much pressure on him. I know he's a perfectionist but now it's just the start of the season, we just have to work and to be better day after day. At the end of the season, we will see the impact that he brings to us.''
Konaté goes into this international break as one of the best defenders in Europe and part of the best defense in the world.