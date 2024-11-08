Kostas Tsimikas Preview Of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Aston Villa
Tomorrow night sees the end to a busy spell of football for Liverpool, with seven games in a 21-day period culminating with a visit to Anfield for Aston Villa. It's the third game in a row at home for Tsimikas and his teammates as they look to harness the power of Anfield yet again to push the intensity on the field.
Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com Tsimi has this to say.
"It's just a pleasure when you play three games in a row in your home, Even the fans are very satisfied – every two or three days, come to our castle and we play very important games for us.
"It's the last game before the international break. We want to win that and go to the national teams, [and come] back healthy.
"Always we try to compete and we try to give everything in every situation and every game. It's one more final for us, as we see every single game. So, we'll go for it and try to win."
When asked about Anfield and its special atmosphere.
"Of course, always it's on fire, I think everybody knows that.
"When you push them to give, you give them a little bit, always they go very loud, and it always helps push us.
"It's our 12th player in the stadium. They help us a lot. When the team doesn't play so well, they give us extra power to keep going really hard and to achieve our goals."
Kostas has been the starting left-back for the last two matches against Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen when asked about his new time in the team and helping them overcome the early goal against Brighton and the emphatic win against Leverkusen he has this to say.
"I really enjoy [it], I really want to play," Tsimikas said. "I just train really hard, I think all the people know that from the team. I'm really enjoying playing.
"For me and Robbo, it's very healthy competition always, we help each other and always try to push each other to the limits.
"At the moment I really enjoy to play with these teammates in this team and give absolutely everything, as I do all the time."
When asked about Luis Diaz and the depth on the left-side of the field.
"As I've said many times, the depth we have – very, very talented players. Both of them [Diaz and Gakpo] have quality, both of them always work really hard and they want to play.
"That's a very good challenge, in my opinion, they always want to set a higher level for the other one.
"They are doing very well and I hope all the best for them both to continue doing it like this and to give us the points."
Liverpool welcome Aston Villa for an 8pm kick-off tomorrow night and Kostas will clearly be looking to continue his great run of form recently.