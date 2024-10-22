Liverpool's Arne Slot Praises 'Leader' Virgil van Dijk
Over the years, Liverpool have had some extraordinary leaders. From recent ones such as Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson to historical legends like Ron Yeats and Alan Hansen.
However, in the modern game leaders are a dying breed. Most players seem to be a lot more focused on themselves as individuals and due to this they seemingly never developed a leadership mentality.
Even though this is something we are seeing more often in young players, thankfully, this is not a trend that has come to Liverpool.
Whether it was on purpose, Jurgen Klopp built a team full of captains and leaders. Even in the current squad, the list of international captains is almost endless.
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands captain, Wataru Endo, Japan captain, Conor Bradley, recently captained Northern Ireland, Andy Robertson, Scotland captain, Mohamed Salah, Egypt Captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary captain. This list isn't even taking into account vice captains and players who captain youth national sides.
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot recently said in an interview that he was in the camp of thinking football leaders are a thing of the past. That was before he met Virgil van Dijk
“I understand very well when people describe him as a leader,” Slot said to Dutch outlet Viaplay.
“Because before I worked with Virgil, I always said I no longer believe so much in the concept of a leader. That is something from the past. That people always talked about a leader in the team.
“When I played football myself, I always had Alfred Schreuder. And Marco de Lofts. And Alfred is more famous than Marco. Who I experienced as leaders who really put us in place. What we had to do.
“As a coach, I have never experienced someone as a real leader. For the longest time from a coach or something. But Virgil, I think, is someone who constantly makes sure the boys are there and is the leader in coaching.
“He also gives a good example of how to stand on a training field and what you have to do in the gym. And also, for the other players, by constantly standing up for himself.”
Having players like Van Dijk is invaluable for the next generation to learn those leadership skills and pass it on from generation to generation.
We have already seen this with Jarell Quansah who has captained the England U21 side multiple times.
Thankfully, old school football 'leaders' don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon at Anfield.