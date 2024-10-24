‘I Just Hope I Am Part of His Plans’ - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on England Coach Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel is now officially the new England head coach after Gareth Southgate resigned at the end of the Euros after losing the final against Spain in the final.
Even though Southgate progressed further than most of his counterparts in major competitions, multiple high-profile semi-final and final losses left much to be desired, especially tactically.
There were many names being floated around as potential successors with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle's Eddie Howe all being heavily linked with the job.
However, England decided to go with the former PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who most noteably won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021.
Despite there being a lot of positives when it comes to hiring Tuchel, there was also a loud minority of England fans who were very unhappy due to him being German and not English.
Trent Alexander-Arnold on Thomas Tuchel's Appointment
Whoever ended up becoming the England head coach was never going to please everybody and Tuchel is by far one of the better options that was available.
The German has worked with plenty of world-class players and his system is very well-suited to international football and knockout tournaments.
It also seems like a lot of the key England international players are happy with the appointment, as is apparent with Trent Alexander-Arnold's discussing Tuchel in a recent interview.
“I haven’t met him, I don’t know what system he is going to play,” the England international star told Sky Sports.
“I just hope that I am part of his plans to play regularly. That is something I always wanted to do with England.”
Tuchel is known for playing a back five so maybe the Liverpool vice-captain will thrive in a wing-back role, something he has never really played at club level.