Piotr Zielinski Reveals He Rejected Liverpool, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid & Barcelona To Sign For Inter Milan
Midfielder Piotr Zielinski has revealed that he turned down some of Europe's biggest clubs before agreeing to make the move from Napoli to Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer.
The Polish international ended a highly successful eight-year stay at Napoli at the end of his contract but opted to stay in Italy, making the switch to rivals Inter.
Speaking to Kanał Sportowy (via LFC Transfer Room), the 30-year-old revealed the fascinating details of the huge clubs he had turned down but made it clear his preference was always to stay in Italy.
“Clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid were after me, and I also received concrete offers from Barcelona. I might have considered Spain, but my priority was to continue my career in Italy”
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with several reports of interest in him from Anfield throughout Jurgen Klopp's nine-year tenure at the club.
A move to Merseyside in the summer would have been a surprise, however, with Zielinski moving into the latter stages of his career and Liverpool known for targeting players around 25 or under with a future resale value.