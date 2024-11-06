UFC Fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Makes Bold Arne Slot Liverpool Trophies Prediction
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has been speaking about the impact new Head Coach Arne Slot has had since joining Liverpool this summer.
The Dutchman arrived from Feyenoord at the start of July to take over after a brilliant nine years at the helm by Jurgen Klopp which saw the club win every major trophy.
Liverpool have started the new campaign brilliantly under Slot and sit top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. They have also booked an EFL Cup quarter-final tie away at Southampton.
Whilst it's still early days for Slot at Anfield, Reds fans are dreaming of more trophies, and UFC fighter Pimblett was talking on Talksport (via Rousing The Kop) when he made the bold prediction that the 46-year-old would win more trophies than his predecessor, even comparing him to Bob Paisley.
“I did expect this. Before Slot came, I said Jurgen was our generation’s [Bill] Shankly, and Arne Slot was going to be our generation’s [Bob] Paisley. He’s going to win more than Jurgen did, and I can’t wait to be proved right.”
There is no doubt that Klopp left solid foundations in place for the new man to take over, but the team's performance has still surprised many with improvements defensively, not blunting the team's exciting attacking ruthlessness.
The challenge now for Slot and his players is to carry this form into the games that will come thick and fast after the November international break.